Weather

‘Signficiant rainfall’ to hit Peterborough area, Kawartha Lakes, Bancroft: Environment Canada

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 6, 2022 4:11 pm
Raindrops form on a window as pedestrians shield from the rain with umbrellas on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Philadelphia. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP). View image in full screen
Raindrops form on a window as pedestrians shield from the rain with umbrellas on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Philadelphia. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP).

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Peterborough region with “significant” rainfall expected.

In the weather statement issued Monday afternoon, Environment Canada says between 25 to 50 mm of rainfall is expected Monday night until Tuesday afternoon for Peterborough, most of Peterborough County, the City of Kawartha Lakes and Bancroft region.

Read more: City of Peterborough to apply for disaster relief funding following May 21 storm: mayor

“Locally higher amounts are also possible in areas that receive thunderstorms,” the statement reads.

Environment Canada says showers and occasional thunderstorms are expected to move across the region as a cold front approaches from the west.

The precipitation is expected to end by Tuesday evening in the wake of the cold front.

“There is some uncertainty with the track and timing of this cold front that will move across the area,” the statement reads. “Hence exact timing and total rainfall amounts are subject to change.”

Rainfall warnings may be required for some areas as the event draws closer.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough Regional Weather Forecast for June 6, 2022' Peterborough Regional Weather Forecast for June 6, 2022
Peterborough Regional Weather Forecast for June 6, 2022
