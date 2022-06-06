‘Signficiant rainfall’ to hit Peterborough area, Kawartha Lakes, Bancroft: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Peterborough region with “significant” rainfall expected.

In the weather statement issued Monday afternoon, Environment Canada says between 25 to 50 mm of rainfall is expected Monday night until Tuesday afternoon for Peterborough, most of Peterborough County, the City of Kawartha Lakes and Bancroft region.

“Locally higher amounts are also possible in areas that receive thunderstorms,” the statement reads.

Environment Canada says showers and occasional thunderstorms are expected to move across the region as a cold front approaches from the west.

The precipitation is expected to end by Tuesday evening in the wake of the cold front.

15:45 EDT. We are continuing to monitor for severe thunderstorm development that may affect southwestern Ontario. Severe thunderstorm watches will be issued if environmental conditions become more favourable. https://t.co/Jv9oZv3i2S #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/5upvRWPnhh — ECCC Weather Ontario (@ECCCWeatherON) June 6, 2022

“There is some uncertainty with the track and timing of this cold front that will move across the area,” the statement reads. “Hence exact timing and total rainfall amounts are subject to change.”

Rainfall warnings may be required for some areas as the event draws closer.

