Mississauga father dies, daughter injured in weekend boating incident: police

A 33-year-old Mississauga man and his daughter were pulled from the water at the Grand River Conservation Authority on Saturday after a boating accident.

Ontario Provincial Police said its Wellington County detachment responded to a possible drowning in the Rockwood area at around 6:20 p.m. on Saturday.

The force said it was reported that a 33-year-old man and his 7-year-old daughter, both from Mississauga, were “pulled from the water by bystanders after the inflatable boat they were on capsized.”

Emergency services responded and the father was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police. The daughter was treated at the scene.

“The OPP continues to investigate and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the events,” the release said.

