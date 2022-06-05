Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
View Full Results
Canada

Mississauga father dies, daughter injured in weekend boating incident: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 5, 2022 4:13 pm
Click to play video: 'Police provide safety tips for Ontario boaters ahead of May long weekend' Police provide safety tips for Ontario boaters ahead of May long weekend
WATCH ABOVE: Officers with the OPP and Toronto Police Marine Unit performed a number of interactive demonstrations Thursday in an effort to raise awareness about boating safety ahead of the May long weekend. Brittany Rosen has more. – May 19, 2022

A 33-year-old Mississauga man and his daughter were pulled from the water at the Grand River Conservation Authority on Saturday after a boating accident.

Ontario Provincial Police said its Wellington County detachment responded to a possible drowning in the Rockwood area at around 6:20 p.m. on Saturday.

Read more: Truck loaded with avocadoes blocks Highway 401 in Mississauga, causes delays

The force said it was reported that a 33-year-old man and his 7-year-old daughter, both from Mississauga, were “pulled from the water by bystanders after the inflatable boat they were on capsized.”

Trending Stories

Emergency services responded and the father was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police. The daughter was treated at the scene.

“The OPP continues to investigate and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the events,” the release said.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagMississauga tagWater Safety tagWellington County tagboating accident tagGrand River Conservation Authority tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers