Montreal’s Atwater Library celebrates Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

The Atwater Library is celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

From napkins to mugs to portraits there is no shortage of royal memorabilia displayed across two floors.

Royal watcher Peter McNally is an avid collector. He lent many items from his collection for the exhibit. He also gave a lecture on the Queen and her life.

“She has devoted her life,” said McNally. “She has said this is the job for life, that she will never abdicate. Maybe if her health gives out there might have to be a (change), but she’s in for the long haul and this is a commitment that she made, I think to herself and to the people.”

The 96-year-old Queen has been head of state since she was 25 and according to McNally there are lots of things about her many people don’t know.

“There has never been a female head of state, a Queen who has reigned as long as Queen Elizabeth II.” noted McNally.

“She’s never held a press conference. She’s never been interviewed by a journalist. She hasn’t written her memoirs. She’s never done any of these ‘show and tells’ about her life the way so many people have done.” He added.

McNally called her the perfect constitutional monarch.

“She has stayed away from the big political controversies of the time, but has been absolutely steady about what she thought was important service,” said McNally.

“Community. People working harmoniously with one another and of course the Commonwealth.”

To help people get into the spirit of the jubilee, the library held a writing contest with participation invited from across the province.

Some of the winning pieces will be on display throughout the exhibit, which runs until the fall.