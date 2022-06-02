Menu

Canada

Ukrainians who fled to Canada will receive financial help from feds in coming days

By Laura Osman The Canadian Press
Posted June 2, 2022 2:24 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada sending new military aid, funding for de-mining operations to Ukraine: Trudeau' Canada sending new military aid, funding for de-mining operations to Ukraine: Trudeau
Speaking alongside Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada would be sending additional military aid to Ukraine, including drone cameras, small arms and ammunition, and funding for de-mining operations. Zelenskyy thanked Trudeau for the additional help, telling reporters that Russian forces have been leaving behind mines and tripwires that “pose a threat to our people and our children.” – May 8, 2022

Immigration Minister Sean Fraser says Ukrainians who have fled to Canada from the war with Russia will start to receive income assistance from the federal government in the next five days.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced plans to offer money to newly arrived Ukrainians to help them settle in Canada in early April.

The one-time payment of $3,000 per adult and $1,500 per child will be available to Ukrainians and their family members who arrived under an emergency program that allows them to live, work and study in Canada for up to three years.

Read more: Canada sanctions 22 more Russians, 4 financial entities amid Ukraine war

The government approved 120,668 applications under the emergency program as of May 25 and more than 35,000 Ukrainians have arrived in Canada between Jan. 1 and May 22.

Applications for the financial assistance opened today and payments are expected to be deposited directly in newcomers’ bank accounts within five days of their applications.

The applications opened just in time for the final of three government charter flights from Ukraine to arrive in Canada, carrying hundreds of Ukrainian fleeing the conflict in their country.

Click to play video: 'Ukrainian refugees, mother and daughter, arrive in the Okanagan' Ukrainian refugees, mother and daughter, arrive in the Okanagan
Ukrainian refugees, mother and daughter, arrive in the Okanagan
© 2022 The Canadian Press
