Trudeau to visit Siksika First Nation for signing ceremony

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is to visit a First Nation east of Calgary today for a signing ceremony.

Trudeau and Marc Miller, minister of Crown-Indigenous relations, are to spend much of the day at Siksika Nation.

A notice on the nation’s website inviting its members to the event says it’s a signing ceremony for the 1910 Global Settlement Agreement.

The settlement includes various land claims and comes with a one-time payment of $1.3 billion.

The Siksika website says each member is to receive $20,000 in July as part of the settlement.

Trudeau and Miller are expected to hold a media availability with Chief Ouray Crowfoot this afternoon.

More to come…