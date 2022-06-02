Menu

Canada

Trudeau to visit Siksika First Nation for signing ceremony

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 2, 2022 12:07 pm
Trudeau in Kamloops View image in full screen
File: Light rain falls as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau leaves after a news conference following a ceremony to mark the one-year anniversary of the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc announcement of the detection of the remains of 215 children at an unmarked burial site at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, in Kamloops, B.C., on Monday, May 23, 2022. Darryl Dyck, THE CANADIAN PRESS

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is to visit a First Nation east of Calgary today for a signing ceremony.

Trudeau and Marc Miller, minister of Crown-Indigenous relations, are to spend much of the day at Siksika Nation.

A notice on the nation’s website inviting its members to the event says it’s a signing ceremony for the 1910 Global Settlement Agreement.

Read more: Protesters gather outside Calgary hotel where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is staying

The settlement includes various land claims and comes with a one-time payment of $1.3 billion.

The Siksika website says each member is to receive $20,000 in July as part of the settlement.

Trudeau and Miller are expected to hold a media availability with Chief Ouray Crowfoot this afternoon.

More to come…

Click to play video: 'Siksika Nation alleges members discriminated against at Alberta hospitals' Siksika Nation alleges members discriminated against at Alberta hospitals
