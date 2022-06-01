Prisoner charged with meth possession after RCMP say drug balloons smuggled inside his body

Send this page to someone via email

More than 40 grams of meth was recovered by Selkirk RCMP Monday morning when they discovered a prisoner had smuggled two balloons of drugs inside his body.

Police said the 21-year-old Winnipeg man was awaiting transfer at the Selkirk detachment’s cell block, when he began having medical difficulties.

The man was taken to hospital after he was able to get one balloon out, but the second “became lodged”.

After the balloons were retrieved, he was returned to custody, and charged with possession of meth for the purpose of trafficking.

