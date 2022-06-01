Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Prisoner charged with meth possession after RCMP say drug balloons smuggled inside his body

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 1, 2022 4:05 pm
RCMP Selkirk detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Selkirk detachment. RCMP

More than 40 grams of meth was recovered by Selkirk RCMP Monday morning when they discovered a prisoner had smuggled two balloons of drugs inside his body.

Police said the 21-year-old Winnipeg man was awaiting transfer at the Selkirk detachment’s cell block, when he began having medical difficulties.

Read more: $21,000 in meth seized during arrest of ‘known drug trafficker’: Winnipeg police

The man was taken to hospital after he was able to get one balloon out, but the second “became lodged”.

Trending Stories

After the balloons were retrieved, he was returned to custody, and charged with possession of meth for the purpose of trafficking.

Click to play video: 'Cocaine, meth, fentanyl seized in international drug investigation launched in Winnipeg' Cocaine, meth, fentanyl seized in international drug investigation launched in Winnipeg
Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagDrugs tagManitoba RCMP tagMeth tagcrime in Manitoba tagdrug smuggling tagSelkirk RCMP tagPossession tagMeth Possession tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers