Entertainment

Tenille Townes, Lindsay Ell, the Reklaws to play Nashville North at Calgary Stampede

By David Friend The Canadian Press
Posted June 1, 2022 2:56 pm
Sacha, left, and The Reklaws perform at the Canadian Country Music Awards in London, Ont., Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. View image in full screen
Sacha, left, and The Reklaws perform at the Canadian Country Music Awards in London, Ont., Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Geoff Robins

Tenille Townes, Lindsay Ell and the Reklaws are among the stars of Canadian country music booked for this year’s Nashville North at the Calgary Stampede.

Organizers say the artists will join a roster of other notable performers who will play across 10 days of “boot stompin’ and bands.”

The concert series opens with Meghan Patrick on July 7 before Nashville-based Tenille Townes hits the stage on July 8.

Read more: Academy Award winning actor Kevin Costner named 2022 Calgary Stampede parade marshal

Other acts include Tebey on July 9, Tim Hicks and the Hunter Brothers on July 11 and sibling duo the Reklaws on July 13.

“Canada’s Got Talent” host Lindsay Ell plays the July 14 on a bill with all-female band Nice Horse.

Nashville North says the concerts are free with admission to the Stampede while a special pass can be purchased to access all of the shows.

Calgary Stampede announces midway food for 2022 – May 17, 2022

A full list of performers can be found on the Calgary Stampede website.

Last year’s Nashville North was believed to be the first major venue in Canada to enforce COVID-19 testing or require health care information to enter as Alberta became the first province in Canada to relax nearly all of its public health measures a little more than a week before the events.

A representative for Nashville North says this year’s proceedings will follow all local health guidelines.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
