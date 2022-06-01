Hamilton men charged in mid-May shots-fired incident in Port Colborne, Ont.: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two Hamilton-area men have been charged in connection with a mid-May shooting in Port Colborne, Ont.

Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) say three men were involved in the incident in which shots were fired on Saturn Drive May 18 around 4:30 a.m.

Investigators found evidence suggesting six rounds from a gun were fired onto a street, however, no one was injured.

A 22-year-old from Stoney Creek is facing seven charges including discharging a firearm and possession of a prohibited firearm.

Another Hamilton-area man, 19, is accused of discharging a weapon.

One other person was identified in connection with the incident. He was released unconditionally, according to NRPS.

