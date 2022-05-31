COVID-19: Peterborough Public Health mass immunization clinic to relocate from arena to health unit’s office

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health will be moving its COVID-19 mass immunization clinic from the Healthy Planet Arena to its downtown office building starting June 6.

The clinics will be held temporarily at the health unit’s office at 185 King St. until a more permanent solution is found, the health unit announced Tuesday.

Starting Monday, May 30, residents aged five and up can book for an appointment for a vaccine (Pfizer to be offered). Walk-in appointments are unavailable.

For the week of May 30, the immunization clinics will be unavailable as the move out of the Healthy Planet Arena takes place. Residents are encouraged to contact participating pharmacies to book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine during this week. Pharmacy locations can be found on the provincial webpage at https://covid-19.ontario.ca/vaccine-locations.

“We want to thank the City of Peterborough for allowing us to use the Healthy Planet Arena over the past two years,” said medical officer of health Dr. Thomas Piggott. “We have been incredibly fortunate to work with the city staff and health care partners to provide over 350,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the Peterborough region. Vaccines are still a valuable tool for preventing moderate to severe infections and we encourage everyone to remain up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccines.”

Appointments can be booked by calling 1-833-943-3900 or online at https://covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/

Go-Vaxx visits mall

Ontario’s GO-Vaxx bus mobile clinic will visit Lansdowne Place mall in Peterborough on Thursday, June 2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Pfizer vaccine will be available for first, second and third doses for anyone age 12 and older The pediatric Pfizer vaccine is available for children aged 5-11.

Appointments can also be made by calling or online but specify the mobile clinic when booking.

