COVID-19: Peterborough risk index remains at ‘high’, 5 deaths reported over last 7 days

Peterborough Public Health reported five more deaths, 121 new cases of COVID-19 and two new outbreaks over the past week, according to data released late Wednesday afternoon.

The health unit’s COVID-19 tracker site now provides updates each Wednesday. The tracker reported the following data for its jurisdiction (Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation) as of 4:30 p.m.:

Community risk index: Reported as “high risk” on May 11, unchanged from its status on May 4. Prior to May 4, the index was at “very high risk” for three weeks.

The risk index — updated each Wednesday — uses a number of factors such as case rate, hospitalizations, deaths, PCR test positivity, rapid antigen test positivity and wastewater surveillance in the region.

Lab-confirmed deaths: 76 — five more deaths since May 4. The health unit reports all of the individuals were vaccinated: 2 women in their 90s, a man and a woman both in their 70s and a man in his 30s.

On March 11, the health unit removed three deaths reported early in the pandemic from its database due to a change in provincial reporting methodology.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 121 since Wednesday, May 4.

Active PCR lab-confirmed cases: 273 — down from 315 reported on May 4. The province and health unit note the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 7,291 since the pandemic began.

Hospitalized cases: Peterborough Regional Health Centre as of Wednesday afternoon reported 17 inpatients, down from 18 reported over the past two days. There were 25 inpatients reported on May 4. There were a record-high 40 inpatients reported on April 22.

The health unit reports 322 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic began, seven more since the May 4 update. There have been 43 cases in an intensive care unit since the pandemic was declared, two more since unchanged since April 22.

The hospital reports one patient transfer related to provincial directives so far in 2022.

Resolved cases: 158 additional resolved cases since May 4. The 6,784 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 93 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports “high-risk” outbreaks. Since May 4 new outbreaks declared:

Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Wednesday, May 11. Details unavailable.

long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Wednesday, May 11. Details unavailable. PRHC’s A2 Unit: Declared May 5.

Other active outbreaks:

St. Joseph’s at Fleming (Woodland secure unit) long-term care in Peterborough: Declared late May 3

(Woodland secure unit) long-term care in Peterborough: Declared late May 3 PRHC’s B5 inpatient room : Declared May 2.

: Declared May 2. Peterborough Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared May 2.

in Peterborough: Declared May 2. Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough: Declared April 30 in the Westview 5 Resident Home Area. The home reported on May 10 there were 22 resident cases and 11 staff cases.

long-term care in Peterborough: Declared April 30 in the Westview 5 Resident Home Area. The home reported on May 10 there were 22 resident cases and 11 staff cases. Applewood Manor retirement residence in Peterborough: Declared April 27.

retirement residence in Peterborough: Declared April 27. Congregate living facility (no. 39) in Peterborough: Declared April 27.

(no. 39) in Peterborough: Declared April 27. Centennial Place long-term care in Millbrook (Trail House and Heritage House – two separate outbreaks): Declared April 26.

long-term care in Millbrook (Trail House and Heritage House – two separate outbreaks): Declared April 26. Extendicare Peterborough long-term care in Peterborough: Declared April 26.

long-term care in Peterborough: Declared April 26. Centennial Place long-term care in Millbrook (Harvest House): Declared April 11. The home on April 22 reported two cases among residents in the Harvest House home area and occasional staff have tested positive.

Outbreaks lifted since May 4:

PRHC A4 inpatient unit: Declared on April 21. The hospital on April 21 reported four confirmed patient cases. The outbreak was lifted on May 9.

Declared on April 21. The hospital on April 21 reported four confirmed patient cases. The outbreak was lifted on May 9. Pleasant Meadow Manor long-term care home in Norwood: Declared April 25 and lifted on May 9.

long-term care home in Norwood: Declared April 25 and lifted on May 9. Kawartha Heights Retirement Living in Peterborough: Declared on April 1 and lifted on May 9.

in Peterborough: Declared on April 1 and lifted on May 9. PRHC C1 inpatient unit: Declared April 22. The hospital on April 22 reported two patient cases. The outbreak was lifted on May 9.

The health unit reports 1,199 cumulative cases associated with 146 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared — 39 more cases since the May 4 update.

Vaccination

According to the COVID-19 tracker on Wednesday, 348,490 doses have been administered since Jan. 26, 2021. The health unit notes doses given in the Peterborough area to people who don’t live within its jurisdiction are counted.

All residents: 84 per cent have one dose; 81 per cent have two doses and 54 per cent have three doses.

84 per cent have one dose; 81 per cent have two doses and 54 per cent have three doses. Adults (age 18 and up): 91 per cent have one dose; 89 per cent have two doses and 64 per cent have three doses.

91 per cent have one dose; 89 per cent have two doses and 64 per cent have three doses. Older adults (age 70 and up): 100 per cent have two doses; 98 per cent have three doses.

100 per cent have two doses; 98 per cent have three doses. Youth (ages five to 11): 48 per cent have one dose and 35 per cent have two doses.

48 per cent have one dose and 35 per cent have two doses. Youth (ages 12 to 17): 81 per cent have one dose, 76 per cent have two doses and 15 per cent have three doses

81 per cent have one dose, 76 per cent have two doses and 15 per cent have three doses Doses: 123,755 residents have received a first dose while 119,714 residents have received two doses and 79,552 residents have received a third dose.

