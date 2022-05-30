4 youths charged after attempted robbery in Brampton, Ont.: police

Send this page to someone via email

Four young people have been charged in connection with an attempted robbery in Brampton, Ont., police say.

In a press release Monday, Peel Regional Police said that on May 27 at around 10 p.m., four suspects were allegedly driving a stolen white Nissan Pathfinder and were parked in the Dust Drive and Chinguacousy Road area.

Police said the vehicle had been reported stolen in the Durham Region on May 22, and was allegedly used in three previous pharmacy robberies in the Greater Toronto Area.

Police said the suspects were wearing masks and “clothing to conceal their identity.”

However, police said officers intervened and arrested the suspects before the robbery occurred.

According to police, each of the four suspects have been charged with possession of property obtained by crime and attempt to commit an indictable offence.

Police allege one of the suspects was in possession of an “edged weapon” that was used in “several other pharmacy robberies” in Peel Region.

Officers said the youths have been charged with an additional count of carrying a concealed weapon, four counts of robbery and four counts of wearing a disguise.

The suspects cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.