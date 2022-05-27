Menu

Canada

Okanagan Indian Band to host grand reopening of cultural arbor

By Aaron Hemens, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Discourse
Posted May 27, 2022 6:07 pm
Many of the huge logs and timbers used to construct the new cultural arbor were reclaimed from the original arbor, which was decommissioned in 2018. View image in full screen
Many of the huge logs and timbers used to construct the new cultural arbor were reclaimed from the original arbor, which was decommissioned in 2018. Nick Nilsen

The Okanagan Indian Band is inviting local members and the public to attend the grand reopening of the newly constructed cultural arbor gathering space at Komasket Park on Saturday, May 28.

Komasket Park, which is in syilx territory, is on the west side of Okanagan Lake. It’s just off Westside Road, around 11 km south of the Highway 97 turnoff past O’Keefe Ranch. Visitors need to turn at the OKIB public works building to access the park.

Located on a pre-contact syilx village and fishing site, the cultural arbor can accommodate approximately 300 people.

Read more: Okanagan Indian Band reaches agreement to buy O’Keefe Range

The arbor is a circular open-air, roofed building that features bleacher-style seating which flows around the inside of the structure in four tiers.

“The arbor is a space which builds a sense of community, supports gathering, inspires health and wellbeing, and upholds the values of the OKIB community,” said Nick Nilsen, OKIB communications specialist.

Many of the huge logs and timbers used to construct the new arbor were reclaimed from the original cultural arbor, which was built in the 1980s and decommissioned in 2018 due to safety concerns.

For 30 years, the original arbor served as a gathering place for syilx people, who used the space for powwows, ceremonies, youth and elders’ gatherings, cultural events and workshops.

Click to play video: 'Ogopogo copyright changing hands' Ogopogo copyright changing hands
Ogopogo copyright changing hands – Mar 25, 2021

“So many memories were made with the previous arbor and many great memories will be made here,” said Chief Byron Louis of the OKIB. “It’s good to see the arbor rebuilt and in use.”

The grand reopening is a full-day event that begins at 10 a.m., and concludes at 7 p.m. It will open with remarks from chief and council, as well as an opening prayer from an elder. A smudging ceremony will also take place.

An Indian taco lunch will be accompanied by a powwow grand entry. There will also be a community fashion show, as well as evening entertainment featuring storytelling and music.

Vendors and booths will also be set up throughout the day, while activities for youth such as language games and book readings will also be available.

Read more: Housing project, featuring 16 new homes, announced for Okanagan Indian Band

 

© 2022 The Discourse
Okanagan tagNorth Okanagan tagOkanagan Indian Band tagOKIB tagSyilx tagcultural arbor tagOKIB cultural arbor tagsyilx territory tag

