SkyHawks parachute team to train over Victoria Beach in Cobourg, Ont.

Members of the SkyHawks, the Canadian Armed Forces parachute team, will be training in Cobourg, Ont., this Friday morning.
The SkyHawks team will be flying in a CC 130J Hercules aircraft for three passes during the training routine. According to the team, the jumps will be performed at a maximum altitude of 6,000 feet and are subject to “careful planning and close monitoring for everyone’s safety.”
Training wil only take place under favourable weather conditions.
The team says the routine training allows the members to maintain their skills throughout the 2022 season.
The jumps and landing are to occur around 8 a.m.
The Town of Cobourg says residents are invited to view the training exercise, however, they are reminded to please stay clear of the designated area at Victoria Beach for the landings.
The SkyHawks’ performance schedule for the remainder of 2022 can be found on the Government of Canada website.
Comments