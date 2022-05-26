Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Teen, 14, among 7 charged after replica guns, loaded shotgun seized in south London bust: police

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted May 26, 2022 2:35 pm
Teen, 14, among 7 charged after replica guns, loaded shotgun seized in south London bust: police - image View image in full screen
London Police Service/Handout

A 14-year-old from London, Ont., is among seven people facing various firearm-related charges after police say they seized multiple weapons from a home in the city’s south end.

The bust happened at an unspecified address on Stroud Crescent, just northwest of Exeter and Wellington roads, on Tuesday, police said.

Seized during the search were three replica firearms, a loaded sawed-off shotgun with the serial number removed, and a stun gun, police say.

Read more: Police investigating after early morning gunfire reported in downtown London

The boy, and six others — three men aged 20, 22 and 28, and two women aged 23 and 28 — jointly face several counts, including carelessly handling a firearm, carelessly handling ammunition, possessing a loaded regulated firearm, and possessing a restricted or prohibited firearm without a licence.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The 14-year-old faces three additional counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Police say they are not publicly identifying the suspects as they may identify the youth, who can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

“Each of the accused have upcoming court dates in relation to the charges. The investigation is ongoing,” police said.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London Police tagFirearms tagLondon Police Service taglps tagLondon crime tagLondon Ontario crime tagSawed-off Shotgun tagTeen Charged tagReplica Firearm tagReplica Handgun tagguns and drugs bust tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers