Teen, 14, among 7 charged after replica guns, loaded shotgun seized in south London bust: police

A 14-year-old from London, Ont., is among seven people facing various firearm-related charges after police say they seized multiple weapons from a home in the city’s south end.

The bust happened at an unspecified address on Stroud Crescent, just northwest of Exeter and Wellington roads, on Tuesday, police said.

Seized during the search were three replica firearms, a loaded sawed-off shotgun with the serial number removed, and a stun gun, police say.

The boy, and six others — three men aged 20, 22 and 28, and two women aged 23 and 28 — jointly face several counts, including carelessly handling a firearm, carelessly handling ammunition, possessing a loaded regulated firearm, and possessing a restricted or prohibited firearm without a licence.

The 14-year-old faces three additional counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Police say they are not publicly identifying the suspects as they may identify the youth, who can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

“Each of the accused have upcoming court dates in relation to the charges. The investigation is ongoing,” police said.