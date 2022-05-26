Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Vancouver Island’s Oak Bay to phase out noisy, polluting, gas-powered garden tools

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 26, 2022 4:18 pm
A gardener uses a leaf blower to clear leaves at a home in Sacramento, Calif., on Oct. 13, 2021. View image in full screen
A gardener uses a leaf blower to clear leaves at a home in Sacramento, Calif., on Oct. 13, 2021. Gas-powered leaf blowers and other landscaping tools fuelled by gas, will soon be banned in the Vancouver Island District of Oak Bay. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Rich Pedroncelli

The Vancouver Island District of Oak Bay has unanimously voted to phase out the use of noisy, climate-polluting, gas-powered garden equipment.

Coun. Tara Ney brought the motion forward at a council meeting Tuesday, as the issue of gas-powered leaf blowers has been an “increasing concern” to the community in recent years.

Banned items will include chainsaws and lawnmowers. Users, from homeowners to professional landscaping companies, will have three years to phase out gas-powered items.

Read more: Rising danger, crippling costs — Climate change report a grim warning for Canada

In January last year, the District of Oak Bay began a five-year transition to phase out carbon-producing garden equipment within its own public works department.

More than 600 residents had signed a petition supporting the district’s corporate efforts to gradually eliminate gas-fuelled garden tools, citing “deleterious consequences” for soil quality and the food chain, long-term physical and mental issues associated with the noise, and high pollution.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Vancouver looks to reduce carbon footprint in home heating' Vancouver looks to reduce carbon footprint in home heating
Vancouver looks to reduce carbon footprint in home heating – Feb 6, 2022

Gas-powered leaf blowers have been banned in parts of Vancouver’s West End for more than 20 years and council passed a motion in January to phase out all gas-powered landscaping tools by 2024.

The District of Saanich also flirted with a ban on leaf blowers last year but the motion failed and the issue was referred to committee for further work.

Oak Bay staff must submit a report to council within the next month providing recommendations for a new bylaw and proposals for education and enforcement.

with files from The Canadian Press and Global News’ Elizabeth McSheffrey

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Vancouver Island tagGardening tagclimate action tagSaanich tagOak Bay tagLawn Mowers tagOak Bay bans gas powered garden tools tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers