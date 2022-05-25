Toronto FC U23 team is coming to Regina

Send this page to someone via email

Football is back at Mosaic Stadium — not just in the air, but on the ground as well.

A soccer friendly match will be played between the U23 teams from Sunderland AFC and the Toronto FC on Aug. 3 in Regina.

“The last friendly match we held here was incredible,” said Tim Reid, president and CEO of Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) in a press release.

“Soccer is a global sport that transcend borders and unites so much of our world. The opportunity to see this happen again in our community may just be what we all need at this time.”

Read more: Saskatchewan Roughriders resume training camp after CFLPA rejects new offer

Story continues below advertisement

The stands are sure to be packed as soccer continues to grow in the Queen City.

“We are excited a soccer friendly match is coming back to Regina,” said Mayor Sandra Masters. “We look forward to welcoming spectators and athletes to our city and delivering an exceptional fan experience at Mosaic Stadium this summer.”

Tickets go on sale June 3 at 10:00 a.m., and with the match taking place during the first night of the Queen City Ex, all tickets include free entry to the fair.

1:50 The best youth soccer players from multiple provinces and territories took the pitch over the weekend in Saskatoon to showcase their skills The best youth soccer players from multiple provinces and territories took the pitch over the weekend in Saskatoon to showcase their skills – May 11, 2022