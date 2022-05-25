Menu

Canada

Federal government won’t rule out court challenge to Quebec language law

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 25, 2022 11:45 am
Click to play video: 'Quebec passes Bill 96, paving way for tougher French language laws' Quebec passes Bill 96, paving way for tougher French language laws
Quebec has voted to adopt its controversial Bill 96 language law reform, aimed at protecting and promoting the French language, by limiting the use of English. Dan Spector explains the criticism over the bill's measures; Premier François Legault's message to Anglophones; and why the legal fight over the bill is likely not over yet.

Federal Justice Minister David Lametti says his government is not ruling out a court challenge to Quebec’s newly adopted language-reform law.

But Lametti says he first wants to see how it’s implemented, adding that the law could be enforced in a way that doesn’t violate constitutionally protected rights.

Quebec’s Bill 96, adopted on Tuesday, extends strict French-language rules for businesses, requires immigrants six months after they arrive in the province to communicate with the government in French only, and caps enrolment at English-language junior colleges.

Read more: Quebec legislature adopts Bill 96 language reform by commanding margin

The law also proactively invokes the notwithstanding clause of the Canadian Constitution to shield the legislation from Charter challenges, and it grants language inspectors the power to search and seize without a warrant.

Lametti says the federal government will be closely watching the implementation of the law and isn’t ruling out a court challenge if the constitutionally protected rights of Quebecers, linguistic minorities or Indigenous Peoples are affected.

The minister says he has concerns the use of the notwithstanding clause has cut short debate on the law and that it removes an important dialogue between the courts and the legislature.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
