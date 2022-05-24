Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Teen charged in connection with fatal collision in Brampton

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 24, 2022 6:18 pm
Click to play video: 'Man arrested after 7 vehicles struck in Mississauga collision' Man arrested after 7 vehicles struck in Mississauga collision
RELATED: Toronto Police and Peel Police are conducting a joint investigation into a multi-vehicle collision on Tuesday night. Officers say seven vehicles were struck and one man has been arrested. Erica Vella reports – Apr 13, 2022

Police in Brampton have arrested and charged a teenager following a fatal collision in the city that took place in January.

In an update, Peel Regional Police said that investigators with the major collision bureau made an arrest for the fatal January 27 incident.

That day, at around 9:10 p.m., a 24-year-old man was driving his car when he became involved in a collision at the Mavis Road and Clementine Boulevard intersection in Brampton, police said.

Trending Stories

Read more: Man dies after two-vehicle collision in Brampton

He was transported to a trauma centre, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Tuesday that the other driver — who was not injured during the crash — has been arrested and charged.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver was 17-years-old at the time, police said, and has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagpeel regional police tagBrampton tagPRP tagmavis road tagPeel Collision tagClementine Boulevard tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers