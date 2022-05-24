Teen charged in connection with fatal collision in Brampton

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Brampton have arrested and charged a teenager following a fatal collision in the city that took place in January.

In an update, Peel Regional Police said that investigators with the major collision bureau made an arrest for the fatal January 27 incident.

That day, at around 9:10 p.m., a 24-year-old man was driving his car when he became involved in a collision at the Mavis Road and Clementine Boulevard intersection in Brampton, police said.

He was transported to a trauma centre, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Tuesday that the other driver — who was not injured during the crash — has been arrested and charged.

The driver was 17-years-old at the time, police said, and has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.