Man allegedly pushes 77-year-old woman to ground in Halifax, purse stolen

Halifax police have released photos of a suspect who allegedly robbed a woman outside of a grocery store this past weekend.

Halifax Regional Police say a 77-year-old woman was leaving Sobeys on Mumford Road in the city’s west end just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, “when a man pushed her to the ground and stole her purse.”

According to the release, the woman suffered minor injuries, and the suspect fled on foot toward a car parked nearby.

Police describe the vehicle as “light-coloured” based on security camera footage.

Submitted by Halifax Regional Police.

The suspect is described as a white man with medium build and short brown hair. At the time, he was wearing a blue plaid jacket and dark pants, police said.

In the Tuesday release, police asked anyone with information on the robbery to call 902-490-5020.