Headline link
Crime

Aylmer man charged after teens threatened with machete during verbal dispute: police

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted May 24, 2022 12:50 pm
A pair of police lights View image in full screen
'All involved are known to each other and have been involved in previous verbal disputes with each other,' police said in a statement. Alex Schmidt / Getty Images

A 36-year-old man is facing a charge of threatening after police allege he brandished a machete last week during a verbal altercation with three teens.

Police were called to the scene on Talbot Street West around 1:51 p.m. on May 17 for a report of a verbal dispute between four people, officials said Tuesday.

Investigators say a man became involved in a verbal altercation with a 14-year-old Cambridge boy, a 17-year-old Aylmer boy, and a 19-year-old Cambridge woman.

Trending Stories

Read more: Significant damage after fire at London, Ont. chicken-processing plant

The quarrel escalated when a machete was brandished by the man and used to threaten the three others, police said.

“All involved are known to each other and have been involved in previous verbal disputes with each other,” police said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

No other information was released by police.

