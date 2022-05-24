Aylmer man charged after teens threatened with machete during verbal dispute: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 36-year-old man is facing a charge of threatening after police allege he brandished a machete last week during a verbal altercation with three teens.

Police were called to the scene on Talbot Street West around 1:51 p.m. on May 17 for a report of a verbal dispute between four people, officials said Tuesday.

Investigators say a man became involved in a verbal altercation with a 14-year-old Cambridge boy, a 17-year-old Aylmer boy, and a 19-year-old Cambridge woman.

The quarrel escalated when a machete was brandished by the man and used to threaten the three others, police said.

“All involved are known to each other and have been involved in previous verbal disputes with each other,” police said in a statement.

No other information was released by police.