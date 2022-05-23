Menu

Tech

Mark Zuckerberg sued for alleged role in sharing Facebook data with Cambridge Analytica

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted May 23, 2022 5:26 pm
Click to play video: '‘I’m sorry’: Mark Zuckerberg’s apologizes in testimony statement to Senate committee' ‘I’m sorry’: Mark Zuckerberg’s apologizes in testimony statement to Senate committee
‘I’m sorry’: Mark Zuckerberg’s apologizes in testimony statement to Senate committee – Apr 10, 2018

The District of Columbia on Monday sued Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg, seeking to hold him personally liable for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, a privacy breach of millions of Facebook users’ personal data that became a major corporate and political scandal.

D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine filed the civil lawsuit against Zuckerberg in D.C. Superior Court. The lawsuit maintains that Zuckerberg directly participated in important company decisions and was aware of the potential dangers of sharing users’ data, such as occurred in the case involving data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica.

Cambridge Analytica gathered details on as many as 87 million Facebook users without their permission. Their data is alleged to have been used to manipulate the 2016 presidential election.

Read more: Facebook suspends ‘tens of thousands’ of apps after Cambridge Analytica investigation

Zuckerberg, who co-founded Facebook and has headed its board since 2012, controls more than 50% of Facebook’s voting shares and “maintains an unparalleled level of control over the operations of Facebook as it has grown into the largest social media company in the world,” the lawsuit says.

Racine is seeking damages and penalties from Zuckerberg as may be determined in a trial.

Meta Platforms spokesman Andy Stone declined to comment. Meta, the parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, is based in Menlo Park, California.

Click to play video: 'Facebook says data breach hit 87 million users' Facebook says data breach hit 87 million users
Facebook says data breach hit 87 million users – Apr 4, 2018
