Winnipeg Police find eight dogs inside garbage bags at vacant house

Police are calling on the public for more information, after they found eight deceased dogs individually wrapped in garbage bags at a vacant home on the 1400 Block of Ross Avenue West.

The gruesome discovery was made after officers say they entered the vacant home to make sure no one was inside. That’s when they found the dogs, which they say were roughly three to four months old, inside an unplugged freezer.

Leland Gordon, Manager of Animal Services Agency, said the investigation has been traumatic on everyone involved.

“Not only is there trauma for our staff, but I can’t imagine the the horrific life that these dogs live near the end,” said Gordon.

Police say due to decomposition, they don’t know how the canines died.

“We need somebody out in the community to say something,” said Gordon.

Gordon says suspected animal cruelty or neglect should be reported to the Provincial Animal Care Line at 204-945-8000, and

that people with information should call Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).