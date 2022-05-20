Menu

Buckhorn Road closed following collision: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 20, 2022 11:28 am
Click to play video: 'Collision closes Buckhorn Road in Selwyn Township' Collision closes Buckhorn Road in Selwyn Township
A section of Buckhorn Road in Selwyn Township is closed on Friday morning following a serious collision. Peterborough County OPP have closed the road between 11th Line and Selwyn Road. An Ornge air ambulance transported one person from the scene.

A section of Buckhorn Road in Selwyn Township is closed following a head-on collision on Friday morning.

Around 8:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to the collision just north of the 11th Line

Read more: Man arrested after stolen vehicle crashes in Selwyn Township: Peterborough County OPP

Peterborough County OPP say the road is closed between the 11th Line and Selwyn Road in Selwyn Township.

An Ornge air ambulance transported one person from the scene. An Ornge spokesperson says one person was transported to Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto with critical injuries.

Ambulances also transported several people to Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

There was no word as of 11 a.m. Friday on the extent of the injuries.

OPP said the road will be closed for several hours for the investigation.

More to come.

