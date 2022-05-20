Buckhorn Road closed following collision: Peterborough County OPP

A section of Buckhorn Road in Selwyn Township is closed following a head-on collision on Friday morning.
Around 8:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to the collision just north of the 11th Line
Peterborough County OPP say the road is closed between the 11th Line and Selwyn Road in Selwyn Township.
An Ornge air ambulance transported one person from the scene. An Ornge spokesperson says one person was transported to Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto with critical injuries.
Ambulances also transported several people to Peterborough Regional Health Centre.
There was no word as of 11 a.m. Friday on the extent of the injuries.
OPP said the road will be closed for several hours for the investigation.
More to come.
