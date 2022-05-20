New ‘Femmes’ exhibition in Montreal mixes fashion, flowers and remarkable women

Send this page to someone via email

A new art exhibition in downtown Montreal is highlighting inspirational women using fashion and flowers.

Fifteen mannequins clothed in one-of-a-kind hand-picked flower gowns will dazzle the public in Complexe Desjardin.

Read more: Beloved NDG curbside community garden sunflowers deemed a traffic hazard

Titled Femmes, the showcase, organized by Fleurs de Villes, is the first of its kind in Montreal.

“We have been dying to get to Montreal but the pandemic just delayed us. This is such a cultural hub,” Fleurs de Ville co-founder Tina Barkley said.

The exhibition, according to organizers, pays tribute to remarkable women of cultural significance and historical impact, through creative tributes in the form of their signature fresh floral mannequins.

Story continues below advertisement

The pretty petalled ladies are all depictions of notable women of the decades, such as Frida Kahlo, Coco Chanel and Quebec’s own Celine Dion.

“Were really trying to tell stories though the flowers and the exhibit,” Barkley said. “People will come see and recognize the women and some that they don’t know. This gives them a chance to read about them and learn something new.”

From head to toe, the floral designs are all produced from local florists from Montreal, giving them a chance to expand their talents.

Kyoto Fleurs was given the challenge of dressing fashion icon Coco Chanel.

Store owner Marilou Yoshimura Gagnon and her team put together a white skirt suit using orchid petals.

“Oh my God, it was very difficult and a lot of work,” Yoshimura Gagnon said. “We have a great team at Kyoto Fleurs. It took a few days and many hours just thinking about what we were going to use. It was a very good challenge but very interesting.”

The real challenge is that the ensembles will have to last 10 days, the length of the exhibition.

Story continues below advertisement

The florists had to plan special designs and think out of the box to fit with the show’s parameters and allow their creations to look fresh, Yoshimura Gagnon said.

“There will be alterations, the florist will be here constantly touching things up and keeping things looking their best,” Barkley said.

The colorful mannequins will be striking a pose next to the spouting fountain until May 29.

4:00 Gardening Tips: Perennial flowers and plants Gardening Tips: Perennial flowers and plants – Apr 30, 2022