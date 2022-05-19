Okanagan weather: Temperatures slowly warming up for cloudy May long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

With clouds lingering over the region, Thursday’s forecast will see a slight chance of some sprinkles and temperatures climbing to the mid-teens in the afternoon.

Sunny breaks are possible on Friday before more clouds move in, along with a chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon, as daytime highs reach the mid-teens.

View image in full screen Clouds and the chance of showers return to the Okanagan on Friday afternoon. SkyTracker Weather

Mostly cloudy skies will return on Saturday, along with a chance of showers, as temperatures climb to around 17 C to kick off the May long weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

Sunday is slated to be even warmer, with a mix of sun and cloud and an afternoon high in the upper teens.

For Victoria Day on Monday, 20-degree heat returns to the forecast, though clouds will roll back in and linger into the workweek, with temperatures sliding back into the teens.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.