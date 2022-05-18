Menu

Crime

Raw metal worth $26,000 stolen from Peterborough business: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 18, 2022 9:16 am
Peterborough police are investigating the theft of metal from a business on Fisher Drive. View image in full screen
Peterborough police are investigating the theft of metal from a business on Fisher Drive. Peterborough Police Service

Peterborough police are investigating after a significant amount of raw metal was stolen from a business in the city’s industrial west end earlier this week.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, the theft of approximately $26,000 worth of metal occurred at a Fisher Drive business sometime after 11:30 p.m. on Sunday and midnight on Monday.

Read more: Peterborough police officer deploys stun gun on theft suspect resisting arrest

Police determined a security gate lock had been cut and a large white van pulled into the back lot before leaving about 20 minutes later.

Trending Stories

A light-coloured SUV was also seen in the area around the same time.

Anyone with information can call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit tips online at stopcrimehere.ca.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough area police services ramp-up traffic patrols ahead of May long weekend' Peterborough area police services ramp-up traffic patrols ahead of May long weekend

 

