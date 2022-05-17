Dominican prosecutor seeking to hold Canadian aircrew in jail for up to 12 months: unions

Send this page to someone via email

A prosecutor in the Dominican Republic is seeking to hold a Canadian aircrew in jail for up to 12 months after more than 200 kg cocaine was found last month onboard an aircraft they were operating, the unions representing the workers say.

The Air Line Pilots Association International (ALPA), Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), and Unifor released a statement Monday calling on the Canadian government “to secure the safe return of five Canadians who have been arbitrarily imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after reporting a crime they were not involved in.”

The unions said that for more than 40 days, the Pivot Airlines crew members “have been arbitrarily detained, threatened, and prosecuted after discovering and reporting 200kg of narcotics to the police.”

The unions have launched a campaign aimed at petitioning the Canadian government to secure the “immediate return” of the crew.

Unifor has identified their member involved in the incident as Bal Krishna Dubey, a part-time electrical mechanic at Pivot Airlines.

CUPE has identified their members as Christina Carello and Alexander Rozov, both Pivot Airlines flight attendants.

In a letter previously sent to Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly, Pivot Airlines CEO Eric Edmondson said that on April 5 while conducting a commercial charter, the crew discovered suspected contraband in a maintenance compartment and “immediately reported” it.

“Despite following Transport Canada approved policies and international laws, the crew were immediately detained by local authorities,” the letter said.

The aircraft was set to fly from Punta Cana to Toronto, Dominican officials said.

In an April 6 press release, the National Directorate for Drug Control said nine Canadians, one person from India and another from the Dominican Republic were “being questioned to determine their possible involvement.”

The crew was detained but later released on bail, which both the unions and airline said the prosecutor is appealing.

A report by the National Post late last month said Dominican Republic prosecutors are alleging the airliner was a drug-smuggling front, despite offering little actual evidence.

“It is entirely unacceptable that our members have been thrown in jail for doing their jobs, and dutifully reporting a crime,” Tim Perry, the president of ALPA Canada said in Monday’s statement.

“We are urging the Canadian government to take serious action and help bring our crew home.”

The unions said the prosecutor is seeking to hold the individuals in jail for 12 months as the investigation goes on.

“Our member is a part-time worker, who had the misfortune of becoming entangled in a dangerous situation, after finding and reporting illegal drugs onboard,” Scott Doherty, the executive assistant to Unifor’s national president, said.

“Our union joins his family and friends in their concern for his safety. We need the federal government to intervene immediately.”

Wesley Lesosky, the president of CUPE’s airline division, said “Canadian lives are at risk.”

“We are gravely concerned about our members and the entire crew, who have been held captive under tremendously challenging conditions,” Lesosky said.

“We need our government to act.”

In the letter to Joly, Edmondson said it is known that the crew reported the drugs and “placing them back in prison alongside alleged narcotics criminals will put them at a severe risk of serious harm or worse.”

Global News has reached out to the federal government for an updated comment on the situation, but has not yet heard back.

Adrien Blanchard, a spokesperson for Joly, previously told Global News that Parliamentary Secretary Maninder Sidhu recently travelled to the Dominican Republic and met with local government officials.

“He raised the incident involving Pivot Airlines and stated that the Government of Canada’s first priority is always ensuring the safety and security of Canadians,” Blanchard said.

“To this end, Global Affairs Canada consular officials continue to engage with local authorities and provide consular assistance.”

— With files from Hannah Jackson