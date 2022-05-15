Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Biden urges unity following Buffalo shooting to stem racial hate

By The Staff Global News
Posted May 15, 2022 8:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Buffalo supermarket shooting: Biden calls on Americans to stand up against hate' Buffalo supermarket shooting: Biden calls on Americans to stand up against hate
U.S. President Joe Biden commented Sunday on the Buffalo supermarket shooting, which police said left 10 dead and three injured, saying he was receiving regular updates on the investigation. He also added that the Justice Department was investigating it as a hate crime, after police said of the victims 11 were Black and two white, and called on Americans to "address the hate that remains a stain on the soul of America."

President Joe Biden urged unity Sunday to address the “hate that remains a stain on the soul of America” after a deadly mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, while state officials pleaded for federal action to end the ”uniquely American phenomenon” of mass shootings.

Addressing an annual law enforcement ceremony at the U.S. Capitol, Biden said he and his wife, Jill, pray for those who were shot “by a lone gunman, armed with weapons of war and hate-filled soul,” and their families.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden attend the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service at the Capitol in Washington, Sunday, May 15, 2022, honoring the law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty in 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) View image in full screen
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden attend the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service at the Capitol in Washington, Sunday, May 15, 2022, honoring the law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty in 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta).

Authorities say a white 18-year-old male in military gear opened fire on shoppers and workers at the supermarket on Saturday, killing 10 people, including a retired Buffalo police officer, and wounding three others. Most of the victims were Black.

Story continues below advertisement

Law enforcement officials said Sunday that the gunman had researched the local demographics while looking for places with a high concentration of Black people.

Read more: Anger and grief after 10 killed in ‘racially motivated’ shooting at Buffalo supermarket

“We must all work together to address the hate that remains a stain on the soul of America,” Biden said at the 41st annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service honoring fallen law enforcement officers. “Our hearts are heavy once again, but the resolve must never, ever waver.”

Trending Stories

“No one understands this more than the people sitting in front of me,” he added. The White House said the Bidens would travel to Buffalo on Tuesday to grieve with the community.

Click to play video: 'Buffalo supermarket shooting: Suspect had been picked up for mental health evaluation' Buffalo supermarket shooting: Suspect had been picked up for mental health evaluation
Buffalo supermarket shooting: Suspect had been picked up for mental health evaluation

Biden, speaking at the ceremony for the second time as president, did not address the calls by New York officials – Gov. Kathy Hochul and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown – for strong federal action to end what Brown said is the ”uniquely American phenomenon“ of mass shootings.

Story continues below advertisement

The president also did not mention gun control efforts that have stalled in Washington.

Brown expressed frustration that “thoughts and prayers” and pledges to act are offered after every mass shooting, only to be be blocked by “some on one side of the aisle.”

“It seems like there are those that believe owning a gun is more precious than the sanctity of human life,” the mayor told NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “So I think people all across this country have to rise up. They have to speak more loudly and more clearly that there must be gun control in this country. This is a uniquely American phenomenon. These mass shootings don’t happen in other countries across the world.”

Brown said he would like to see “sensible gun control.”

Read more: Buffalo supermarket mass shooting: Here’s what we know so far

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said tighter gun measures are “a huge priority” for Democrats and the White House. She bemoaned the 60-vote threshold needed in the 50-50 Senate that has made it difficult to advance such legislation, but she pledged on CNN’s “State of the Union” that “we are not going away until the job is done.”

Hochul said most of the illegal guns being used on the streets of her cities come from other states. “We need a national response,” she told NBC.

Story continues below advertisement

“We need other states to step up. We need the federal government on our side,” said Hochul, a Buffalo native.

Joe Biden tagBuffalo tagbuffalo shooting tagKathy Hochul tagBuffalo Mass Shooting tagByron Brown tagbuffalo shooting tops tagjoe biden buffalo tagtops buffalo shooting tagtops shooting buffalo tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers