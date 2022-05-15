Trio charged after fatal stabbing in Grand Bend, Ont. parking lot

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

OPP says a person has died after a stabbing incident in Grand Bend, Ont., Friday night.

Police say they were called to a parking lot on Huron Street around 10 p.m. on Friday after reports of an assault.

A man was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as Zacharey Hartman, 27, of Exeter.

Police later arrested three people in connection to the homicide.

Two men, aged 18 and 22 and both from Stratford, have been charged with second-degree murder. A 21-year-old from West Perth has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).