Crime

Trio charged after fatal stabbing in Grand Bend, Ont. parking lot

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted May 15, 2022 10:40 am
file photo View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO - OPP says a person has died after a stabbing incident in Grand Bend, Ont., Friday night. OPP

OPP says a person has died after a stabbing incident in Grand Bend, Ont., Friday night.

Police say they were called to a parking lot on Huron Street around 10 p.m. on Friday after reports of an assault.

A man was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Read more: Exeter, Ont. man identified as deceased pulled from water off Grand Bend

The victim has been identified as Zacharey Hartman, 27, of Exeter.

Police later arrested three people in connection to the homicide.

Two men, aged 18 and 22 and both from Stratford, have been charged with second-degree murder. A 21-year-old from West Perth has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Read more: Speak to your kids about ‘stranger danger’ OPP asks Lambton Shores parents in cryptic message

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

