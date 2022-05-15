Driver hits Toronto pedestrian, crashes into patio before fleeing scene: police

Send this page to someone via email

A pedestrian is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run that took place just after midnight.

In a tweet, Toronto police said a man was hit at around 12:10 a.m. in the area of Church Street and Wood Street. The driver, police said, crashed into a patio and fled the scene.

Cst. Laura Brabant told Global News the pedestrian was “struck and dragged” by the vehicle.

Police requested urgent assistance from paramedics to help with the male victim who was trapped under a car. Fire crews were able to help remove him, the tweet said.

He was then rushed to hospital, where he remains with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Soon after, police located the driver who had fled the scene and arrested him.

Police said that charges are pending and asked anyone with additional information, including dashcam footage, to get in touch.

COLLISION: UPDATE

Church St + Wood St@TrafficServices is investigating

– Injuries to pedestrian are life-threatening

– Involved vehicle was located by police and driver is in custody

– Charges are pending

– Anyone w/info, dash-cam, contact police

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 15, 2022