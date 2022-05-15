Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Driver hits Toronto pedestrian, crashes into patio before fleeing scene: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 15, 2022 9:41 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A pedestrian is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run that took place just after midnight.

In a tweet, Toronto police said a man was hit at around 12:10 a.m. in the area of Church Street and Wood Street. The driver, police said, crashed into a patio and fled the scene.

Cst. Laura Brabant told Global News the pedestrian was “struck and dragged” by the vehicle.

Police requested urgent assistance from paramedics to help with the male victim who was trapped under a car. Fire crews were able to help remove him, the tweet said.

Read more: Cyclist with life-altering injuries after car mounts curb along Toronto waterfront: police

He was then rushed to hospital, where he remains with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Soon after, police located the driver who had fled the scene and arrested him.

Police said that charges are pending and asked anyone with additional information, including dashcam footage, to get in touch.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagToronto Paramedics tagTPS tagToronto Collision tagToronto Hit and run tagChurch Street tagToronto pedestrian tagwood street tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers