‘Armed, violent and dangerous’: Police hunt for Toronto shooting suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are appealing to the public for help identifying a suspect after a shooting that took place at the end of April.

In a press release, Toronto police said they were called to a shooting in the area of Sherbourne Street and Queen Street East around 5:21 p.m. on April 27.

Two groups of people were standing in front of a convenience store when a fight broke out, according to police. One man allegedly took out a gun and shot it at the other group.

Police said no one was injured and the two groups both fled the area.

Toronto police have released an image of the suspect and asked anyone with information to contact them. He is considered “armed, violent and dangerous,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

1:40 27-year-old man charged in connection with fatal shooting in Scarborough 27-year-old man charged in connection with fatal shooting in Scarborough