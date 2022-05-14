Menu

Crime

‘Armed, violent and dangerous’: Police hunt for Toronto shooting suspect

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 14, 2022 11:09 am
Suspect in shooting.
Suspect in shooting. TPS/Handout

Toronto police are appealing to the public for help identifying a suspect after a shooting that took place at the end of April.

In a press release, Toronto police said they were called to a shooting in the area of Sherbourne Street and Queen Street East around 5:21 p.m. on April 27.

Two groups of people were standing in front of a convenience store when a fight broke out, according to police. One man allegedly took out a gun and shot it at the other group.

Trending Stories

Police said no one was injured and the two groups both fled the area.

Toronto police have released an image of the suspect and asked anyone with information to contact them. He is considered “armed, violent and dangerous,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '27-year-old man charged in connection with fatal shooting in Scarborough' 27-year-old man charged in connection with fatal shooting in Scarborough
27-year-old man charged in connection with fatal shooting in Scarborough
