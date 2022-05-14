RCMP say 35-year-old man dead after car crash in N.S.

RCMP in Nova Scotia say a man in his 30s died after a car crash in Onslow Mountain on Friday night.
At around 9:30 p.m. on Laybolt Road, police said a Ford F-150 and a Dodge Ram were travelling in opposite directions and crashed into each other.
The 54-year-old Dodge Ram driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.
Trending Stories
The Ford driver, a 35-year-old man from Bible Hill, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road was closed for several hours as a collision reconstructionist attended the scene, but has since reopened.
“Our thoughts are with the victim’s families at this difficult time,” read the RCMP release.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments