RCMP say 35-year-old man dead after car crash in N.S.

RCMP in Nova Scotia say a man in his 30s died after a car crash in Onslow Mountain on Friday night.

At around 9:30 p.m. on Laybolt Road, police said a Ford F-150 and a Dodge Ram were travelling in opposite directions and crashed into each other.

The 54-year-old Dodge Ram driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

The Ford driver, a 35-year-old man from Bible Hill, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for several hours as a collision reconstructionist attended the scene, but has since reopened.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s families at this difficult time,” read the RCMP release.

