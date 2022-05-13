Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Rainfall warning in effect for Saskatchewan ahead of weekend

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted May 13, 2022 1:09 pm
According to Environment Canada, "A low pressure system moving northwards out of North Dakota is spreading rain across southeastern Saskatchewan and western Manitoba.". View image in full screen
According to Environment Canada, "A low pressure system moving northwards out of North Dakota is spreading rain across southeastern Saskatchewan and western Manitoba.". Andrew Benson / Global News

Saskatchewan can expect to see a lot of rain over the weekend.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a rainfall warning for southeastern Saskatchewan effective Thursday heading into Saturday.

Read more: Rainfall warnings in effect for Regina, southeast Sask. heading into weekend

Regina and the southeast part of the province are expected to see steady rainfall throughout the first half of the weekend, and could see between 30-60 millimeters according to Environment Canada.

Trending Stories

In addition to the heavy rain, strong winds gusting as high as 80 km/h will be possible Friday as the storm moves north from the United States into Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

Click to play video: 'Funnel clouds spotted in southern Saskatchewan over the weekend' Funnel clouds spotted in southern Saskatchewan over the weekend
Funnel clouds spotted in southern Saskatchewan over the weekend
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Weather tagRain tagStorm tagWind tagRegina tagHeavy Rain tagWeather Warning tagRegina storm tagsaskatchewan rain tagsasktchewan storm tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers