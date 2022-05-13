Rainfall warning in effect for Saskatchewan ahead of weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan can expect to see a lot of rain over the weekend.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a rainfall warning for southeastern Saskatchewan effective Thursday heading into Saturday.

Regina and the southeast part of the province are expected to see steady rainfall throughout the first half of the weekend, and could see between 30-60 millimeters according to Environment Canada.

In addition to the heavy rain, strong winds gusting as high as 80 km/h will be possible Friday as the storm moves north from the United States into Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

