The faces of Mariupol: Young and old tell of harrowing escapes from city under siege

Standing beside the blown-out windows of a Chevrolet Aveo, two-year-old Daniil appears shell-shocked as he stares up at his mother, Valentyna. The car, which is bound with plastic wrap where the windows should be, is also pocked with shrapnel holes. Its gas cylinder and exhaust pipe are damaged. Still, it survived a two-day, 300-kilometre journey from battered Mariupol to the southern city of Zaporizhzhia. Even though the Russians didn’t allow for a humanitarian corridor on the day they left, Valentyna says, they took their chances and asked the Russians at the city checkpoints if they could leave. The troops obliged. View image in full screen The sedan Valentyna and Daniil arrived from Mariupol in. Ashleigh Stewart “We got here somehow,” Daniil’s visibly exhausted mother Valentyna says. “When the shell exploded near the car, I decided not to wait anymore. If I stayed longer, and completely lost my car, how could I leave? So we ran away.” It is a Thursday at 2 p.m. They’ve just pulled up to the council-run refugee centre at Zaporizhzhia’s Episentr mall, where refugees from the front lines of the Ukrainian war are offered onward journeys to the west of the country or find temporary accommodation in the city. View image in full screen Two-year-old Daniil, pictured at a refugee centre in Zaporizhzhia, after he’d just arrived from Mariupol. Ashleigh Stewart More than 120,000 refugees have passed through one of three registration centres here since the war began. Just one still remains, as the flow of refugees has now slowed. Advertisement As his mother speaks about their ordeal, Daniil is silent, holding a small purse up against his face and using it to shield him from his surroundings. But as soon as he’s given a toy – a giant bubble wand – his expression breaks into a wide smile. He is enamoured, flicking the wand around on the spot and breaking into a dance, the horrors of the past two months momentarily forgotten. Valentyna and Daniil are just two of tens of thousands of Mariupol evacuees who have sought refuge in the industrial city of Zaporizhzhia in the two and a half months that the strategic port city has been under siege. View image in full screen The car Daniil and Valentyna drove to Zaporizhzhia in, with a sign reading ‘child’ in Russian stuck to the windshield. Ashleigh Stewart Mariupol – and in particular the Azovstal steel mill within the city, the last holdout for Ukrainian forces – has emerged as a powerful symbol of resistance during the Russian invasion. However, it is also the site of some of the conflict’s most harrowing destruction. City officials say 95 per cent of the city is ruined and more than 21,000 civilians have been killed. Like most of the city’s residents, Valentyna lost her home to Russian bombardment. She says her apartment burned down weeks ago, along with the entire nine-floor building it was housed in. She lived in the centre of Mariupol – where some of the worst damage is. 0:45 Russia-Ukraine conflict: 2-year-old Daniil arrives in Zaporizhzhia from Mariupol Russia-Ukraine conflict: 2-year-old Daniil arrives in Zaporizhzhia from Mariupol Since then, she has been moving from district to district, staying in random basements. She didn’t leave earlier because she couldn’t communicate with the outside world – there was no Wi-Fi connection or working phone lines – so she didn’t know how she could get out. The last basement she was in she shared with hundreds of strangers. “There were like 300 people in the basement, people I did not know at all. People were just running from one district to another, so I did not know any of them,” she says. When her car was badly damaged in nearby shelling, she knew she had to leave or risk not ever being able to. The 300-kilometre journey took them two days. View image in full screen Inside the council-run refugee registration centre in Zaporizhzhia. Ashleigh Stewart At the Episentr mall, refugees are congregating around a large white tent set up in the carpark. Inside the tent, tables are full of people sitting around, talking and eating. Large bins of children’s toys, shoes and clothes line the walls. It’s 26 C and it’s sweltering inside. There haven’t been any humanitarian corridors in the last week, Zaporizhzhia city council spokesman Knysh Denys says, but people are continuing to escape. Yesterday, 370 refugees arrived. View image in full screen The processing line at the council-run refugee centre in Zaporizhzhia. Ashleigh Stewart A huge carpark next door to the refugee tent has been transformed into a queuing area, using crates and barricade tape to keep everything in order. Advertisement This is where refugees are registered into a database, checked by police and then offered psychological support. They are then offered onward journeys to western Ukraine or a night’s accommodation in a kindergarten. 1:49 Destruction laid bare in downtown Mariupol Destruction laid bare in downtown Mariupol Valentyna doesn’t yet know what she will be doing. Her first priority is her son. She smiles down at him as he becomes newly infatuated with a juice box, demanding the straw be inserted immediately. “He is too young, and I hope he will not remember all these terrible events,” she says sadly.

‘I do not want to live under occupation again’ One person who does remember the atrocities of war is 94-year-old Yuriy from Sartana, a village 16 kilometres to the northeast of Mariupol. Yuriy is the oldest resident of a refugee centre in the outer suburbs of Zaporizhzhia, a quiet, leafy area with stone houses. The two-storey building is a converted hotel. It became a refugee centre on Feb. 28 at the request of the owner. Inside, the light in the centre is dim, a yellow tint over everything. The curtains are half-drawn at midday — a police requirement. View image in full screen Yuriy, 94, and his daughter Svitlana. Yuriy is the oldest refugee at this centre in Zaporizhzhia. Ashleigh Stewart In a small room on the first floor, Yuriy sits on a single bed next to the wall, opposite three other single beds. His daughter, Svitlana, is helping to feed him a lunch of soup and bread. His crutches are propped up in the corner. Yuriy and Svitlana, as well as Svitlana’s husband and son, arrived at the centre on March 22. Until that point, Yuriy had refused to leave his home. He suffered a stroke in December and had everything he needed there, Svitlana explains. “They bombed the whole village. When the situation became very difficult, when day and night we were bombed, when the roof was demolished, the windows were smashed, then he agreed to go,” she says. View image in full screen A hotel owner in Zaporizhzhia converted the space into a refugee centre at the end of February, after Russian forces advanced on Mariupol. Crystal Goomansingh Yuriy worked in a steel factory for most of his life and only stopped after he was injured on-site, so is now considered disabled. For him, moving is extremely difficult, Svitlana says. But he is still considered the backbone of his family. “He was the basis of our family, he brought us all along behind him.” Sartana has been bombed 10 times since the war in the Donbas broke out, Svitlana says, but every time, the council repaired the damage and life resumed as normal. But Yuriy had lived through one Russian occupation and says he wasn’t about to live through another. Read more: Once a symbol of wartime despair, Kyiv’s train station is a place of hope “Well, of course I didn’t want to go anywhere,” Yuriy nearly yells. He is hard of hearing and Svitlana has to shout into his ear to communicate. Advertisement “Leaving my house was hard — I jumped out of the house in some pants and that’s it. Everything else was left behind.”

'Mariupol was grey and black' Svitlana says they fled from Sartana to Mariupol after a morning of shelling, with everything they had time to gather, and lived in a rented apartment for a week. But when the shelling began to approach the Mariupol apartment, they went to a sports club’s basement and lived there for another week. “Mariupol was grey and black,” she says. Through a humanitarian corridor, they finally made it out of the city. In the eight weeks since their evacuation, life has been mostly comfortable, Svitlana says. View image in full screen The room Yuriy and Svitlana share with two other members of their family. Ashleigh Stewart When they first arrived, they slept in a kindergarten on a mattress on the floor, which was difficult for Yuriy. He’d also spent 10 days in hospital with a fever and an abscess on his arm, but has since recovered. “But it’s very good here. There are good owners. We are in a bed, we are fed and watered,” she says. The family does not know what they will do. They want to return to their homes to rebuild, but only if it is under Ukrainian control again. Yuriy is keeping abreast of the war, to pass the time. View image in full screen Svitlana and Yuriy say they did not want to leave Mariupol, but didn’t have the choice when their home was destroyed and the bombing followed them. Ashleigh Stewart “I try not to tell him anything, but he can’t live without information — we bought him a radio, he reads newspapers, he learns everything himself,” she says. “He understands everything. But he says, ‘I do not want to live under occupation again.’” When asked his thoughts on the war, Yuriy takes a breath before saying: “They even came to steal our bread.” “We wouldn’t have run away from good people.”

Volunteers spend own money to support refugees Outside Yuriy’s room, the refugee centre is largely quiet. Young and old, men and women, shuffle through the reception area in slippers, sipping tea. A young boy sits on the side of the wide staircase to the second floor playing a car racing game on a phone. Upstairs, in a small kitchen, large vats of borscht and pasta salad sit on countertops for people to help themselves. Next door is a communal dining area, where a couple sit silently at one of two large wooden picnic tables, eating soup. View image in full screen The refugee centre in Zaporizhzhia is a former hotel, converted at the end of February. Ashleigh Stewart There are currently 131 refugees staying here – the maximum number the hotel can take at one time, centre co-ordinator Stepan says. Eighty per cent of them are from Mariupol, but some have come from other areas under Russian occupation such as Kharkiv and Kherson. Most arrive through humanitarian corridors and are sent here after registering at the council-run registration centre. Advertisement Currently, the youngest occupant is one-month-old and the oldest is Yuriy at 94. The centre is run by volunteers, who are mostly local entrepreneurs and businesspeople who are donating money from their own pockets, Stepan says. A local charity sometimes donates food and hygiene kits. View image in full screen The kitchen at the refugee centre in Zaporizhzhia. Ashleigh Stewart The volunteers here keep soldiers fed at a nearby military checkpoint, too. They’re also supporting a nearby hospital where 200 wounded Ukrainian soldiers are currently being treated. “They don’t have support from authorities – they have no food, no clothes, no hygiene.… It’s not our responsibility, but we do it,” Stepan says. As we’re led through reception, we’re told that a missile landed in Zaporizhzhia about 20 minutes ago, on a home two kilometres from here. But not to worry, Stepan says, waving his hand, that’s not too close and they have a bomb shelter if needed. Sometimes there are 20 air raid sirens per day, a security guard adds.