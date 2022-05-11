London’s Aquatic Wall of Fame to honour swimmers Maggie Mac Neil and Jillian Best

Send this page to someone via email

London Olympian Maggie Mac Neil and long-distance swimmer Jillian Best will be among those inducted into the City of London’s Aquatic Wall of Fame.

The ceremony will take place on Friday, May 13, at 3:20 p.m. at the Canada Games Aquatic Centre in London’s east end.

Mac Neil will be inducted into the category of Olympic Athlete, while university swimmer Charis Huddle and Best will be inducted into the category of Achievers of Distinction in Aquatics.

London Olympic swimmer Maggie Mac Neil at the London Olympic celebration at Labatt Park on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.

At the rescheduled 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo held last year, Mac Neil brought home three Olympic medals, one in each colour.

In December 2021, she also set a new Canadian record for the 100-metre butterfly and a world record in the 50-metre backstroke.

Last summer, Best raised over $90,000 for organ translate recipients when she completed a 52-kilometre swim across Lake Ontario.

Jillian Best's swim raised money to purchase new equipment that supports organ transplants for the London Health Sciences Centre.

Best, an organ transplant recipient herself, partnered with her Move for Life Foundation, which she founded to help reduce the wait-list for organ transplants.

The fundraiser helped purchase new equipment at London Health Sciences Centre for organ transplants.

The Wall of Fame was developed in November 1992 to recognize athletes who have made a significant contribution to aquatics while representing London.

The wall was dedicated in memory of Judge Allan Guthrie, a freestyle swimmer at Western University who held the Ontario university record in 1965.

— with files from Global News’ Andrew Graham and Jacquelyn LeBel and The Canadian Press