Crime

Perth County OPP looking for suspicious man after encounter with 14-year-old girl

By Sawyer Bogdan 980 CFPL
Posted May 10, 2022 5:00 pm
opp patch View image in full screen
OPP. The Canadian Press file

Perth County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking for a suspicious suspect after they reportedly tried to get a Listowel, Ont., youth to get into their vehicle.

On May 4, OPP say they responded to a report that a man had asked a youth to go with them in a vehicle just before 3 p.m. on Inkerman Street East in Listowel.

A 14-year-old girl was waiting for a ride when an unfamiliar vehicle pulled up, and the driver asked the youth for directions to a residence in Listowel, police say.

OPP report the girl said the driver told her he was in the area looking for a residence to pick up some items he purchased on Kijiji.

The 14-year-old looked up the directions on her phone and gave them to the driver when they then asked her to get in the vehicle and help him find the house, officers report.

Police say the youth “wisely declined” after being asked multiple times before the male driver got back into his vehicle and left the area.

The man is thought to be driving either a white SUV, 2015-2922 Nissan Pathfinder or White Infinity QX Series.

Police say the man is six feet tall, has an average build and is thought to be in his 30s.

OPP are asking parents to regularly talk to their children about personal safety concerns.

