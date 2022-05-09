COVID-19: HKPR reports deaths in City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland and Haliburton counties

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported three more COVID-19 deaths and 57 new lab-confirmed cases over the weekend, according to data released Monday afternoon.

The health unit’s COVID-19 dashboard reported the following data for the health unit’s jurisdiction of the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Haliburton County as of 2:20 p.m.:

Active lab-confirmed cases: 154 — up from 148 reported on Friday, May 6 — with 57 new cases, including 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 24 in Northumberland County and four in Haliburton County. Among the 154 active cases are 73 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 66 in Northumberland County and 15 in Haliburton County.

Story continues below advertisement

The province and health unit note that due to changes in provincial testing guidelines, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Deaths: 119 — three new deaths, the first deaths reported since April 29. The health unit reports one new death in each region. There have been 43 lab-confirmed deaths in the health unit’s jurisdiction in 2022 to date: 25 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 16 in Northumberland County and two in Haliburton County (the latest was in Dysart et al). There have been five deaths reported over the past 14 days.

From March 2020 to December 2021, there were 63 lab-confirmed deaths and 13 probable deaths reported. On March 11, 2022, four cases previously reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes were removed from the health unit’s database to align with changes in provincial reporting.

Hospitalized cases: 127 reported so far in 2022 — two new admissions since May 6 — with 60 in the City of Kawartha Lakes (one more), 59 in Northumberland County (unchanged) and seven in Haliburton County (one more). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported one patient as of noon Monday. COVID-19 has not been identified as the primary cause of admission.

Over the past 14 days, the health unit has reported six hospitalized cases, with none in an intensive care unit. The health unit notes there are “slight delays” in reporting case admittance, intensive care unit admission and hospital discharges.

Story continues below advertisement

Cumulative cases: 5,289 cases in 2022 and 9,064 total cases since the pandemic was declared. Kawartha Lakes has led 2022 totals with 2,653 cases. In Northumberland County in 2022, Cobourg leads municipalities with 585 cases.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports outbreaks at “high-risk settings.” One new outbreak has been declared since May 6:

Extendicare Port Hope: Declared May 8.

Other active outbreaks:

Caressant Care (McLaughlin) long-term care home in Lindsay: Declared May 5 in Unit 2.

long-term care home in Lindsay: Declared May 5 in Unit 2. Golden Plough Lodge (McMillan Garden unit) long-term care home in Cobourg: Declared May 4.

(McMillan Garden unit) long-term care home in Cobourg: Declared May 4. Victoria Manor (Victoria house) long-term care home in Lindsay: Declared May 2.

(Victoria house) long-term care home in Lindsay: Declared May 2. Island Park Retirement Residence in Campbellford: Declared May 2.

in Campbellford: Declared May 2. Palisade Gardens Retirement Home in Cobourg: Declared April 30.

in Cobourg: Declared April 30. Regency Retirement Community in Port Hope: Declared Apri 29.

in Port Hope: Declared Apri 29. Brown Residence Group Home in Kirkfield: Declared April 29.

in Kirkfield: Declared April 29. Gardens of Haliburton retirement home in Haliburton: Declared April 27.

retirement home in Haliburton: Declared April 27. Central East Correctional Centre — facility-wide outbreak: Declared April 11. The province on May 5 reported 22 active cases among inmates — down from 24 on May 4 and 87 reported on April 26.

— facility-wide outbreak: Declared April 11. The province on May 5 reported 22 active cases among inmates — down from 24 on May 4 and 87 reported on April 26. Warkworth Institution in Warkworth: Declared April 14. As of May 5, the Correctional Service of Canada reported six active cases among federal inmates (most recent data).

in Warkworth: Declared April 14. As of May 5, the Correctional Service of Canada reported six active cases among federal inmates (most recent data). William Place Retirement Residence in Lindsay: Declared April 15.

in Lindsay: Declared April 15. Burnbrae Gardens long-term care in Campbellford: Declared April 8.

Outbreaks lifted over the weekend:

Story continues below advertisement

Victoria Retirement Living in Cobourg: Declared April 5 and lifted on May 9. The outbreak was facility-wide.

in Cobourg: Declared April 5 and lifted on May 9. The outbreak was facility-wide. Haliburton Highlands Health Services’ inpatient unit: Declared April 28 with three confirmed patient cases. The outbreak was lifted on May 9.

Vaccination

The health unit’s latest vaccination rate data was released on Monday:

Story continues below advertisement

Eligible residents (age five and older): 85.7 per cent with one dose, 83.1 per cent with two doses.

85.7 per cent with one dose, 83.1 per cent with two doses. Adults (age 18 and older): 88.8 per cent with one dose, 87.3 per cent with two doses, 61.7 per cent with three doses.

88.8 per cent with one dose, 87.3 per cent with two doses, 61.7 per cent with three doses. Doses administered: 158,900 first doses, 153,715 second doses and 101,194 third doses.

Appointments for vaccinations can be booked via the provincial booking system or by calling 1-833-943-3900 (TTY for people who are deaf, hearing-impaired or speech-impaired: 1-866-797-0007). A list of dates and times is available on the health unit’s website.