Politics

B.C. government gives $2.5 million for new Indigenous centre in Vancouver

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 6, 2022 3:48 pm
According to the B.C. government, land for a new Indigenous centre in Vancouver has been "conditionally secured" from the Urban Native Youth Association, City of Vancouver and Suncor Energy Inc., at the corner of East Hastings Street and Commercial Drive.
According to the B.C. government, land for a new Indigenous centre in Vancouver has been "conditionally secured" from the Urban Native Youth Association, City of Vancouver and Suncor Energy Inc., at the corner of East Hastings Street and Commercial Drive. Facebook/Urban Native Youth Association

The British Columbia government says it will provide $2.5 million for an Indigenous centre in Vancouver after the approval of a concept plan.

A news release Friday says the centre will include a post-secondary education and skills training campus, affordable homes, child care, and cultural and support services.

It says the $2.5 million has been given for the centre to finalize the project’s scope, timelines and funding sources.

Read more: B.C. First Nations man, granddaughter reach settlement with Bank of Montreal for wrongful arrest

The release says land for the centre has been “conditionally secured” from the Urban Native Youth Association, City of Vancouver and Suncor Energy Inc., at the corner of East Hastings Street and Commercial Drive in Vancouver.

It says this centre, once completed, will give Indigenous youth a chance to learn in a culturally safe environment.

Premier John Horgan says there is a “growing demand for community-based, culturally relevant services,” which can be fulfilled with a centre such as this.

“This new centre will help meet the need and seize the opportunity, serving as a national example of Indigenous-led, transformational change.”

Click to play video: 'Red Dress Day in Vancouver honours memories of murdered and missing Indigenous women' Red Dress Day in Vancouver honours memories of murdered and missing Indigenous women
Red Dress Day in Vancouver honours memories of murdered and missing Indigenous women
© 2022 The Canadian Press
