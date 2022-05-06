B.C. government gives $2.5 million for new Indigenous centre in Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

The British Columbia government says it will provide $2.5 million for an Indigenous centre in Vancouver after the approval of a concept plan.

A news release Friday says the centre will include a post-secondary education and skills training campus, affordable homes, child care, and cultural and support services.

It says the $2.5 million has been given for the centre to finalize the project’s scope, timelines and funding sources.

The release says land for the centre has been “conditionally secured” from the Urban Native Youth Association, City of Vancouver and Suncor Energy Inc., at the corner of East Hastings Street and Commercial Drive in Vancouver.

It says this centre, once completed, will give Indigenous youth a chance to learn in a culturally safe environment.

Premier John Horgan says there is a “growing demand for community-based, culturally relevant services,” which can be fulfilled with a centre such as this.

“This new centre will help meet the need and seize the opportunity, serving as a national example of Indigenous-led, transformational change.”

