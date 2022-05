Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have identified a man who was found dead near a Young Street house Wednesday night.

The body of Scott Matthew Catcheway, 39, was found by police when they responded to a call about a disturbance and a serious assault.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Advertisement