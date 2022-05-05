White nationalist leader Kevin Goudreau accused of uttering threats: Peterborough police

Send this page to someone via email

The self-described chairman of a nationalist fringe group faces new charges of uttering threats following an incident in Peterborough on Wednesday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 6 p.m., the complainant was sitting on the front porch of their residence when the accused walked past on the sidewalk. It’s alleged the suspect yelled profanities and uttered a threat.

Police say the investigation led to the arrest of Kevin Goudreau, 46, of Peterborough, who was charged with one count of uttering threats and one count of breach of probation.

He was released and will appear in court in Peterborough on May 24, police said Thursday.

“Police are releasing the name of the accused in the event there are more victims, witnesses and for public safety,” stated police.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.stopcrimehere.ca.

In late April, Goudreau, the leader of the Canadian Nationalist Front (formerly known as the White Nationalist Front), a far-right group known for its white nationalist views, was arrested on hate bias charges following an incident at an apartment on March 31 in which he was accused of yelling profanities and slurs.

Goudreau in 2019 was ordered into a peace bond after social media posts were made targeting the Canadian Anti-Hate Network, its board members and an Ottawa lawyer. Goudreau denied making the posts, which were attributed to him.

He also spearheaded an anti-immigration rally in Peterborough that saw hundreds gather, and that later turned into a violent confrontation. Goudreau did not make a public appearance at the event.

