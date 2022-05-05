Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Colonialism and cucumbers’: Governor General gets lukewarm reception in Quebec

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 5, 2022 11:23 am
Governor General Mary Simon, left, meets Quebec Premier François Legault Wednesday, May 4, 2022 in Quebec City. View image in full screen
Governor General Mary Simon, left, meets Quebec Premier François Legault Wednesday, May 4, 2022 in Quebec City. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec Premier François Legault says Gov. Gen. Mary Simon still has some work to do on her French.

The premier made the comments in Quebec City today after meeting with Simon on Wednesday during her first trip to the province since she was appointed as the Queen’s representative in Canada.

Read more: Who is Mary Simon, Canada’s first Indigenous governor general?

Her appointment last July was controversial in Quebec because Simon, the first Indigenous person in the role, is still learning how to speak French, one of Canada’s two official languages.

Legault told reporters he spoke with Simon in French and English, adding that it’s not ideal that the Governor General doesn’t have a proper grasp of the French language.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: New Governor General Mary Simon can’t speak French. Not all of Canada is pleased

Quebec’s second opposition party, Québec solidaire, was less congenial toward Simon, with spokesman Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois saying today he politely declined an invitation to meet her.

Nadeau-Dubois tweeted that “colonialism and cucumber sandwiches” weren’t his thing, referring to Britain’s historical colonization of French Canada.

Click to play video: '‘Reconciliation is a Canadian issue, not just an Indigenous issue’: Gov. Gen Simon' ‘Reconciliation is a Canadian issue, not just an Indigenous issue’: Gov. Gen Simon
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Indigenous tagFrancois Legault tagBritain tagGovernor General tagGabriel Nadeau-Dubois tagfrench language tagColonialism tagMary Simon tagmary simon french tagOfficial Language tagQueen's representative tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers