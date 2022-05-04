Children’s Hospital Book Market remains on hold in Winnipeg, book donations not needed

Send this page to someone via email

Organizers of the Winnipeg Children’s Hospital Book Market say the fundraiser remains on hold and Winnipeggers are being asked to hold off on donating books for the normally-annual event.

The book sale, traditionally held this time of year, has been on hiatus since the spring of 2020 when COVID-19 was first detected in Manitoba.

In a release Wednesday organizers say donations have been piling up ever since.

“Volunteers have been unable to gather to sort and organize donated items,” reads the release.

4:07 Heart shaped pizza to support Children’s Hospital in Manitoba Heart shaped pizza to support Children’s Hospital in Manitoba – Feb 11, 2022

“Thanks to generous community members, there are still many donated books in storage and new ones cannot be accepted.”

Story continues below advertisement

Winnipeggers are being asked not to drop books off at firehalls or Dufresne Furniture and Appliances stores until further notice.

The book sale typically raises more than $300,000 and helps fund programs like music therapy, a playroom for children and an in-house television that provides entertainment for children in hospital.

While the book sale remains on hold, financial donations can still be made to help the Children’s Hospital at goodbear.ca.

0:26 Santa lifts spirits of kids at Children’s Hospital Santa lifts spirits of kids at Children’s Hospital – Dec 24, 2021