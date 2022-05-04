Menu

Health

Children’s Hospital Book Market remains on hold in Winnipeg, book donations not needed

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 4, 2022 6:44 pm
Organizers of the Winnipeg Children's Book Market say the annual fundraiser remains on hold this spring. View image in full screen
Organizers of the Winnipeg Children's Book Market say the annual fundraiser remains on hold this spring. Devon Latchuk / Global News

Organizers of the Winnipeg Children’s Hospital Book Market say the fundraiser remains on hold and Winnipeggers are being asked to hold off on donating books for the normally-annual event.

The book sale, traditionally held this time of year, has been on hiatus since the spring of 2020 when COVID-19 was first detected in Manitoba.

Read more: Donating gifts to Children’s Hospital a different process this year, foundation says

In a release Wednesday organizers say donations have been piling up ever since.

“Volunteers have been unable to gather to sort and organize donated items,” reads the release.

“Thanks to generous community members, there are still many donated books in storage and new ones cannot be accepted.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Winnipeggers are being asked not to drop books off at firehalls or Dufresne Furniture and Appliances stores until further notice.

Read more: ‘They won’t forget this’: Mom concerned about children’s mental health after COVID-19 pandemic

The book sale typically raises more than $300,000 and helps fund programs like music therapy, a playroom for children and an in-house television that provides entertainment for children in hospital.

While the book sale remains on hold, financial donations can still be made to help the Children’s Hospital at goodbear.ca.

