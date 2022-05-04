Former Alberta teacher facing voyeurism, child pornography charges

Send this page to someone via email

An Alberta man who used to be employed as a teacher in Cold Lake is facing charges related to child pornography.

In November 2021, Alberta Law Enforcement Teams took over an RCMP investigation after allegations a teacher at Assumption Junior High School had recorded a student changing their clothes inside the school.

After a forensic analysis of the accused computer and electronic devices, the Internet Child Exploitation unit revealed 10 students had been filmed while at the school. ALERT says the offences date back to 2013.

“Undoubtedly this is a traumatic experience for the students, their families and the school,” Sgt. Kerry Shima with the ICE team said.

“These offences date back a number of years and came as a shock to many of the victims.”

James Neil Morrison, 34, was arrested on April 20 and charged with 10 counts each of voyeurism and making child pornography, as well as one count of possessing child pornography and three counts of theft of electronic data.

These are new charges, ALERT said. In April 2021, RCMP charged Morrison with one count each of voyeurism and child pornography.