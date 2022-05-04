Menu

Crime

Former Alberta teacher facing voyeurism, child pornography charges

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted May 4, 2022 3:00 pm
hand glass child blury frosted window View image in full screen
File: A childs hand on a frosted window. Getty Images

An Alberta man who used to be employed as a teacher in Cold Lake is facing charges related to child pornography.

In November 2021, Alberta Law Enforcement Teams took over an RCMP investigation after allegations a teacher at Assumption Junior High School had recorded a student changing their clothes inside the school.

Read more: ICE reports spike in online child exploitation cases in Alberta amid COVID-19 pandemic

After a forensic analysis of the accused computer and electronic devices, the Internet Child Exploitation unit revealed 10 students had been filmed while at the school. ALERT says the offences date back to 2013.

“Undoubtedly this is a traumatic experience for the students, their families and the school,” Sgt. Kerry Shima with the ICE team said.

“These offences date back a number of years and came as a shock to many of the victims.”

Click to play video: 'Online child exploitation cases spike in Alberta amid COVID-19 pandemic' Online child exploitation cases spike in Alberta amid COVID-19 pandemic
Online child exploitation cases spike in Alberta amid COVID-19 pandemic – Apr 21, 2020

James Neil Morrison, 34, was arrested on April 20 and charged with 10 counts each of voyeurism and making child pornography, as well as one count of possessing child pornography and three counts of theft of electronic data.

These are new charges, ALERT said. In April 2021, RCMP charged Morrison with one count each of voyeurism and child pornography.

