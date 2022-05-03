36 wildfires so far this year in Kamloops Fire Centre, up slightly from 10-year average of 27

Send this page to someone via email

The number of early-season wildfires in the Southern Interior this year is slightly above the 10-year average.

That’s according to the B.C. Wildfire Service, which says its crews have responded to 36 fires in the Kamloops Fire Centre since April 1, with 68 total hectares having been burned.

The 10-year average for the fire centre is 27 wildfires, with an average of 344 hectares burned.

Currently, there are 10 active wildfires in the fire centre, with 28.5 hectares having been burned. At this time, all are considered as being held or under control.

Last year at this time, there were 52 wildfires in the Kamloops Fire Centre, with 1,679 hectares burned.

But in 2017, there were just six fires with 10 hectares burned, while 2018 saw 21 fires and 188 hectares burned.

In 2019, there were 23 fires with 179 hectares burned, with 2020 seeing 21 fires and 112 hectares burned.

