World

U.S. Supreme Court could overturn Roe v. Wade according to leaked ruling: report

By Staff Reuters
Posted May 2, 2022 9:48 pm
Click to play video: 'Roe v Wade: Could the U.S. Supreme Court overturn landmark abortion rights case?' Roe v Wade: Could the U.S. Supreme Court overturn landmark abortion rights case?
WATCH: Roe v Wade: Could the U.S. Supreme Court overturn landmark abortion rights case? – Nov 30, 2021

A leaked initial draft majority opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court has voted to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide, Politico reported on Monday.

Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the draft independently.

The Supreme Court and the White House declined to comment.

Read more: Roe v. Wade: U.S. Supreme Court revisits abortion rights challenge

“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the draft opinion which is dated Feb. 10, according to Politico.

Four of the other Republican-appointed justices – Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett – voted with Alito in the conference held among the justices, the report added. Read full story

“It is possible there have been some changes since then (Feb 10),” Politico reporter Josh Gerstein, who broke the story, said on MSNBC late on Monday.

Click to play video: 'Roe v. Wade: U.S. Supreme Court leans toward further restricting abortion rights' Roe v. Wade: U.S. Supreme Court leans toward further restricting abortion rights
Roe v. Wade: U.S. Supreme Court leans toward further restricting abortion rights – Dec 1, 2021

After an initial vote among the justices following the oral argument, one is assigned the majority opinion and writes a draft. It is then circulated among the justices. At times, in between the initial vote and the ruling being released, the vote alignment can change. A ruling is only final when it is published by the court.

In a post on Twitter, Neal Katyal, a lawyer who regularly argues before the court, said if the report was accurate it would be “the first major leak from the Supreme Court ever.”

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Eric Beech in Washington; Editing by Tim Ahmann, Kim Coghill and Michael Perry)

© 2022 Reuters
