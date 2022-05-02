Kitchener resident allegedly attacked after confronting car thief in driveway

Waterloo Regional Police say a resident was attacked after confronting a man who was alleged to be breaking into the victim’s car early Monday morning in Kitchener.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 4 a.m. on Monday morning near Broken Oak Crescent and Westheights Drive.
The victim noticed that someone had entered into their car which was parked in their driveway before going out to confront the suspect.
They were then assaulted by the suspect who fled the scene on foot.
Police say the victim was left with non-life threatening injuries as a result of the attack.
They released a pair of pictures of the person they are looking to speak with in connection with the incident.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
