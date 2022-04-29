Three charged in Saskatoon after search warrant turns up illicit drugs

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP’s federal and serious organized crime (FSOC) officers located and seized illicit drugs from a Shillington Crescent residence in Saskatoon.

On April 27, officers executed a search warrant as part of an investigation into an alleged breach of court conditions. Saskatoon Police Service assisted in the execution of the search warrant.

Officers found 25.6 grams of fentanyl, 32.8 grams of methamphetamine and 4.2 grams of cocaine as well as cash, a weapon and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

Three individuals were arrested at the residence.

Jenna Beamish, 49, Mandi Lee McTaggart, 45 and Dylan Bendall, 30, have all been charged with two counts of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking, among other charges.

Beamish and McTaggart have been remanded into custody until their next appearance in Saskatoon Provincial Court on May 2.

Bendall has been remanded into custody until his next appearance in Saskatoon Provincial Court on May 12.

