Headline link
Crime

Three charged in Saskatoon after search warrant turns up illicit drugs

By Troy Charles Global News
Posted April 29, 2022 2:52 pm
Three charged in Saskatoon after search warrant turns up illicit drugs - image View image in full screen
Photo supplied: Regina Police Service

Saskatchewan RCMP’s federal and serious organized crime (FSOC) officers located and seized illicit drugs from a Shillington Crescent residence in Saskatoon.

On April 27, officers executed a search warrant as part of an investigation into an alleged breach of court conditions. Saskatoon Police Service assisted in the execution of the search warrant.

Officers found 25.6 grams of fentanyl, 32.8 grams of methamphetamine and 4.2 grams of cocaine as well as cash, a weapon and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

Read more: Drug problem growing in smaller centres, rural areas of Saskatchewan: RCMP

Three individuals were arrested at the residence.

Jenna Beamish, 49, Mandi Lee McTaggart, 45 and Dylan Bendall, 30, have all been charged with two counts of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking, among other charges.

Beamish and McTaggart have been remanded into custody until their next appearance in Saskatoon Provincial Court on May 2.

Bendall has been remanded into custody until his next appearance in Saskatoon Provincial Court on May 12.

Click to play video: 'Drug decriminalization one part of an overall drug strategy: SPS' Drug decriminalization one part of an overall drug strategy: SPS
Drug decriminalization one part of an overall drug strategy: SPS
Fentanyl tagSaskatoon Police Service tagDrug Trafficking tagSaskatoon tagMethamphetamine tagSearch Warrant tagIllicit drugs tagSaskcatchewan RCMP tag

