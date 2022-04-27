Traffic advisory: Partial road closures in Kelowna for Sunday triathlon

Send this page to someone via email

An annual triathlon in Kelowna this weekend will see some roads in the Mission area undergo partial closures.

The Cherry Blossom Triathlon will run Sunday, May 1, and the city sent out a traffic advisory on Wednesday, telling motorists to expect minor delays in and around the H2O Fitness Centre between 5 a.m. and noon.

The triathlon features a 700-metre swim, a 22-kilometre bike and a five-kilometre run. The bike course follows a clockwise loop from H2O on Gordon Drive to Casorso, Swamp and Dehart roads back to Gordon.

The city says to accommodate the triathlon, there will be one-lane closures from 5 a.m. to noon, including:

Right lane for northbound traffic on Gordon Drive from Old Meadows Road to Casorso Road

Eastbound traffic on Casorso Road from Gordon Drive to Swamp Road

Right turn lane on Dehart Road to Gordon Drive

Northbound traffic on Gordon Drive from Dehart Road to Tozer Avenue – detour to Lakeshore Drive

No left turns off Lequime Road onto Gordon Drive – detour to Cook Road or Lexington Drive

The city said motorists can also expect minor delays at the intersection of Lexington Drive and Gordon Drive, the intersections of Lequime Road and Gordon Drive, Old Meadows Road and Gordon Drive, and Bartholomew Court and Dehart Road.

Further, a portion of the H2O parking lot will be closed to accommodate the transition area and finish line.

Public transit will also be affected, as the No. 5 bus will exit onto Gordon Drive at Lequime Road as there will be no access in front of H2O.

The city says traffic control personnel and police will be visible to direct traffic, and says motorists should plan ahead to avoid delays.

For race information and route details, visit the triathlon’s website.