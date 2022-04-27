Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Traffic advisory: Partial road closures in Kelowna for Sunday triathlon

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 27, 2022 4:30 pm
The 2022 Cherry Blossom Triathlon in Kelowna this weekend features a 700-metre swim, a 22-kilometre bike and a five-kilometre run in and around the H2O Centre, with roads around the area being affected. View image in full screen
The 2022 Cherry Blossom Triathlon in Kelowna this weekend features a 700-metre swim, a 22-kilometre bike and a five-kilometre run in and around the H2O Centre, with roads around the area being affected. Global News

An annual triathlon in Kelowna this weekend will see some roads in the Mission area undergo partial closures.

The Cherry Blossom Triathlon will run Sunday, May 1, and the city sent out a traffic advisory on Wednesday, telling motorists to expect minor delays in and around the H2O Fitness Centre between 5 a.m. and noon.

The triathlon features a 700-metre swim, a 22-kilometre bike and a five-kilometre run. The bike course follows a clockwise loop from H2O on Gordon Drive to Casorso, Swamp and Dehart roads back to Gordon.

Read more: Blisters, chlorine burns and not much sleep — B.C. woman completes month-long ultra-triathlon

The city says to accommodate the triathlon, there will be one-lane closures from 5 a.m. to noon, including:

  • Right lane for northbound traffic on Gordon Drive from Old Meadows Road to Casorso Road
  • Eastbound traffic on Casorso Road from Gordon Drive to Swamp Road
  • Right turn lane on Dehart Road to Gordon Drive
  • Northbound traffic on Gordon Drive from Dehart Road to Tozer Avenue – detour to Lakeshore Drive
  • No left turns off Lequime Road onto Gordon Drive – detour to Cook Road or Lexington Drive
Trending Stories

The city said motorists can also expect minor delays at the intersection of Lexington Drive and Gordon Drive, the intersections of Lequime Road and Gordon Drive, Old Meadows Road and Gordon Drive, and Bartholomew Court and Dehart Road.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'COVID-19 claims Ironman race' COVID-19 claims Ironman race
COVID-19 claims Ironman race – Aug 25, 2021

Further, a portion of the H2O parking lot will be closed to accommodate the transition area and finish line.

Public transit will also be affected, as the No. 5 bus will exit onto Gordon Drive at Lequime Road as there will be no access in front of H2O.

The city says traffic control personnel and police will be visible to direct traffic, and says motorists should plan ahead to avoid delays.

For race information and route details, visit the triathlon’s website.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kelowna tagOkanagan tagSports tagcentral okanagan tagCity of Kelowna tagTriathlon tagCherry Blossom Triathlon tagKelowna triathlon tagOkanagan triathlon tagtriathlon season tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers