Canada

Ontario to add 63 new beds to Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon: MPP Scott

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 27, 2022 1:35 pm
The Ontario government is building 63 new beds at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon in the City of Kawartha Lakes. View image in full screen
The Ontario government is building 63 new beds at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon in the City of Kawartha Lakes. Facebook

The Ontario government is building 63 new beds and upgrading 65 at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon, the area’s MPP announced on Wednesday.

Haliburton—Kawartha Lakes—Brock MPP Laurie Scott says the announcement means there are now 300 long-term care beds in development or under construction and 436 upgraded in the riding.

Read more: Ontario adding, upgrading new long-term care beds in Lindsay, Cannington

Global News Peterborough has inquired about how much funding is being allocated to the project.

The 65-bed Pinecrest Nursing Home gained national attention in 2020 when it was one of the first long-term care homes in Canada dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. Declared in March 2020, the outbreak claimed 28 residents and a spouse of a resident until it was declared over in mid-May 2020.

“Today’s announcement for Pinecrest Nursing Home is part of our plan to fix long-term care and ensure seniors get the quality of care they need and deserve,” said Scott. “We saw how remarkable the local health-care staff were at Pinecrest during the pandemic and this funding is another part of our plan to improve staffing and care, accountability, enforcement, and transparency by building modern, safe, comfortable homes for seniors.”

Scott said the project is part of the government’s $6.4-billion commitment to build more than 30,000 net new beds by 2028 and 28,000 upgraded long-term care beds across the province.

Haliburton—Kawartha Lakes—Brock MPP Laurie Scott, left, with Pinecrest Nursing Home adminstrator Jenelle Whalen. View image in full screen
Haliburton—Kawartha Lakes—Brock MPP Laurie Scott, left, with Pinecrest Nursing Home adminstrator Jenelle Whalen. Office of MPP Laurie Scott
Click to play video: 'Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon, Ont. recovering from COVID-19 devastation' Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon, Ont. recovering from COVID-19 devastation
