Central Elgin man identified as victim in fatal crash south of London, Ont.

The Ontario Provincial Police identified a Central Elgin man as the victim of a single-vehicle crash that took place south of London, Ont., over the weekend.

Police say the crash occurred on Ron McNeil Line, east of Highbury Avenue, at around 11:20 a.m. Sunday.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. He’s since been identified as Joseph Morphy, 64, of Central Elgin.

No other details are available at this time, but police say Elgin County OPP and West Region OPP’s traffic incident management and enforcement team are continuing to investigate.