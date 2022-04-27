Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Central Elgin man identified as victim in fatal crash south of London, Ont.

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted April 27, 2022 8:54 am
Joseph Morphy, 64, of Central Elgin was pronounced dead at the scene of Sunday's crash. View image in full screen
Joseph Morphy, 64, of Central Elgin was pronounced dead at the scene of Sunday's crash. Lars Hagberg / The Canadian Press

The Ontario Provincial Police identified a Central Elgin man as the victim of a single-vehicle crash that took place south of London, Ont., over the weekend.

Police say the crash occurred on Ron McNeil Line, east of Highbury Avenue, at around 11:20 a.m. Sunday.

Read more: 1 dead after single-vehicle crash south of London, Ont.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. He’s since been identified as Joseph Morphy, 64, of Central Elgin.

No other details are available at this time, but police say Elgin County OPP and West Region OPP’s traffic incident management and enforcement team are continuing to investigate.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London tagOPP tagCollision tagOntario Provincial Police tagFatal Crash tagElgin County tagSingle-Vehicle Collision taghighbury avenue tagCentral Elgin tagron mcneil line tagJoe Morphy tagJoseph Morphy tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers